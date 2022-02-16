Cooper Manning, the father of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, told 247Sports that a report his son has narrowed down his list of schools to just two is false. In fact, his list has gotten bigger.

Manning is now considering both UF and LSU after both programs went under a regime change, according to 247Sports. This is an addition to his list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. The only school that Manning has visited that he is no longer considering is Clemson.

Manning has thrown for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns along with four interceptions in his junior year. He also rushed for seven touchdowns. Overall, he’s thrown for 6,307 yards as a three-year starter at Isidore Newman in New Orleans with 81 touchdowns through the air and 19 on the ground.

Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Florida’s Billy Napier, LSU’s Brian Kelly and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin have all visited his school at one point.

