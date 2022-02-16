The University of Michigan announced Wednesday it signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a five-year contract extension through 2026.

In a statement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel praised the former Wolverines quarterback, who's now under contract as the team’s head coach for five more seasons.

"Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program," Manuel said in a statement. "Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership."

Harbaugh will be looking to build off the team’s success after making the College Football Playoff last year for the first time.

"I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," Harbaugh said. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

Michigan football went 12–2 in 2021, including a Big Ten championship and a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan also beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.

After the 2020 season, Harbaugh took a pay cut that dropped him to the eighth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten. However, Harbaugh earned multiple incentives this year, including $1 million for winning the Big Ten championship, $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East and $500,00 for making the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coach vacancy last month, but he withdrew his name from consideration and decided to return to Michigan instead.

