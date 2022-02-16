Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Duke Assistant Jon Scheyer Provides Update on Krzyzewski After Health Scare

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is “in a much better place," associate coach Jon Scheyer said after the head coach experienced health issues that prevented him from coaching the second half of the Blue Devils’ 76–74 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday.    

“Coach is doing better. He needs some rest, but not going to comment more on that,” Scheyer said. “But he's doing much better.”

Scheyer did not know he was coaching the second half until the team went back to the locker room for halftime and “clearly Coach wasn't himself, wasn't alright.” Krzyzewski remained in the building and spoke to the team after the game.

SI Recommends

The 75-year-old coached the entire first half as the Blue Devils powered to a 42–33 lead, but he did not return to the sideline for the second half. According to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks, trainers had tended to the coach during the first half, bringing him water. Duke tweeted out a statement saying, “Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight.”

This is the second time the Hall of Fame coach has been unavailable this season, the first also being against Wake Forest due to a non-COVID illness. 

Scheyer will be taking over the program when Krzyzewski retires after this season. Duke president Vincent Price reportedly wanted to hire former Blue Devils guard and current Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, according to a new book by New York Post sports columnist Ian O’Connor, while Krzyzewski preferred Scheyer

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after scoring his 500th career NHL goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL

Penguins’ Crosby Joins NHL’s 500-Goal Club

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
NFL

McCarthy Discusses Jerry Jones Relationship, Sean Payton Rumors

McCarthy: “At the end of the day, we both want the same thing and that is to win a world championship.”

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) warms up before facing the Texans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
NFL

Adrian Peterson’s Wife Releases Statement on His Arrest

The longtime NFL running back was charged with felony domestic violence over the weekend.

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) waves to the crowd after being removed from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Ryan Zimmerman Among Precious Few Franchise-Defining Players

Zimmerman and the Nationals have shared just about every aspect of their MLB histories. That will end after Zimmerman's retirement Tuesday.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Kryzyzewski speaks during ACC Operation Basketball
College Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski Leaves Bench vs. Wake Forest, Won’t Return

Duke men’s basketball tweeted that the Hall of Famer was not feeling well and would not return for the second half.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the crowd after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Adam Silver: Harden–Simmons Trade Should‘ve Happened Differently

In one of the biggest—and most public—trades, the commissioner said he would have wanted the trade to happen more privately.

Mike Krzyzewski with Duke men's basketball players.
College Basketball

2015 Incident Ended Coach K, Bobby Knight Relationship

A new book by Ian O’Connor details the falling out between Mike Krzyzewski and his former coach and mentor, Knight.

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Paul Millsap (8) pose for a photo at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover NBA Show: Happy Simmons/Harden Press Conference Day

James Harden speaks up on what happened in Brooklyn, plus what the final straw was for Ben Simmons and Philadelphia.