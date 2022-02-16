Duke returned to the court after halftime against Wake Forest on Tuesday without one important person—Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The 75-year-old coached the entire first half as the Blue Devils surged to a 42–33 lead over the Demon Deacons. However, at the start of the second half, Jon Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach who will take over when Krzyzewski retires, was speaking to the team from Krzyzewski’s normal seat.

According to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks, trainers had tended to the coach multiple times throughout the evening. Duke tweeted out a statement saying, “Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight.”

Per The Raleigh News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman, Krzyzewski’s wife Mickie was present for the entire first half but did not return to her seat for the second.

Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes asked the Duke bench from afar if the legendary coach was O.K., to which Chris Carrawell gave a thumbs up, according to Bull City Hoops’s Brian McLawhorn.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.