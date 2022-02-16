Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski Leaves Bench at Halftime vs. Wake Forest, Won’t Return

Duke returned to the court after halftime against Wake Forest on Tuesday without one important person—Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The 75-year-old coached the entire first half as the Blue Devils surged to a 42–33 lead over the Demon Deacons. However, at the start of the second half, Jon Scheyer, Duke’s associate head coach who will take over when Krzyzewski retires, was speaking to the team from Krzyzewski’s normal seat. 

According to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks, trainers had tended to the coach multiple times throughout the evening. Duke tweeted out a statement saying, “Update: Coach K is not feeling well. Will not return to bench tonight.”

Per The Raleigh News & Observers Steve Wiseman, Krzyzewski’s wife Mickie was present for the entire first half but did not return to her seat for the second.

SI Recommends

Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes asked the Duke bench from afar if the legendary coach was O.K., to which Chris Carrawell gave a thumbs up, according to Bull City Hoops’s Brian McLawhorn

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the crowd after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Adam Silver: Harden–Simmons Trade Should‘ve Happened Differently

In one of the biggest—and most public—trades, the commissioner said he would have wanted the trade to happen more privately.

Mike Krzyzewski with Duke men's basketball players.
College Basketball

2015 Incident Ended Coach K, Bobby Knight Relationship

A new book by Ian O’Connor details the falling out between Mike Krzyzewski and his former coach and mentor, Knight.

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Paul Millsap (8) pose for a photo at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover NBA Show: Happy Simmons/Harden Press Conference Day

James Harden speaks up on what happened in Brooklyn, plus what the final straw was for Ben Simmons and Philadelphia.

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Where Will the Next Winter Olympics Be Held?

The Winter Games are headed to Italy in 2026.

van jefferson
Play
NFL

Watch: Van Jefferson Finds Out Wife Went Into Labor at Super Bowl

The Rams wide receiver got some life-altering news after helping L.A. win the Super Bowl.

Adam Rippon of the United States reacts following his performance in the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea.
Olympics

Adam Rippon On ROC, Valieva Drug Scandal: 'Dirty Cheaters'

The 2018 bronze medalist did not sugarcoat his feelings when talking about the decision and the Russian Olympic Committee.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates his side's opening goal with PSG's Lionel Messi, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb.15, 2022.
Soccer

PSG Captures Key UCL Opportunity on Mbappé’s Late Winner

In a complete performance from the home side, Kylian Mbappé’s stoppage time goal was the breakthrough it needed to grab a crucial lead over Real Madrid.

NFL logo
Play
NFL

NFL Officially Announces 2022 First Round Draft Order

The Jaguars will get the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.