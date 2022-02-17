A day after he signed a contract extension with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh stopped by on the In the Trenches Michigan podcast to discuss his wild offseason.

Rumors surrounded Harbaugh from the time the Wolverines’ football season ended in December until he officially signed the contract extension on Feb. 16 about whether or not the former NFL coach would head back to the professional ranks.

With nine coaching openings this offseason and Harbaugh‘s contract being up, some believed it might be the time for him to make the transition back to the NFL.

Harbaugh apparently also thought it could be time to head back to the NFL—he ended up interviewing with the Vikings, but ultimately both parties choose not to move forward with the hire.

“Yeah, explored it. I don’t apologize for exploring it, and I don’t apologize for wanting to come back and be the head football coach at the University of Michigan,” Harbaugh said on the podcast.

Harbaugh added that he has felt like there was unfinished business in his NFL career after he lost Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers in 2013.

Now, Harbaugh will look to be coaching at Michigan at least until 2026, when his five-year contract extension will be up.

Harbaugh was positive about his team and his choice to stay in college football, so while the rumors swirled this offseason, it looks like the younger Harbaugh brother will stick to the college ranks.

