Jim Harbaugh Says He Was Surprised by OC Josh Gattis’s Departure From Michigan

During an appearance on the In the Trenches podcast, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was asked if he was surprised that former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis left the program for the same role with Miami. 

“Yes, you know, didn’t see that coming,” Harbaugh said. “The fortunate thing is we got Sherrone Moore, Matt Weiss, Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, and adding Grant Newsome, who is [sic] also here last year. The continuity is [as] good as the continuity could be.”

Gattis took the offensive coordinator job in Miami earlier this month after a stellar year with the Wolverines. Michigan was just one game away from a national championship appearance and Gattis was named the season’s Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach. 

He is a key addition to Mario Cristobal’s staff. Cristobal is replacing Manny Diaz in Miami after Diaz was fired in early December. Needless to say, the surprising move will be a significant one. It remains to be seen if the Wolverines will be able to replicate their 2021 success next season without Gattis. 

