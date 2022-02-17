Report: NBC to Make Run at Big Ten Media Rights

Media rights for the Big Ten are set to expire in 2023, and one major network is already expected to make a big push to acquire the conference’s television rights from Fox.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, NBC is preparing to make a “major push,” for the media rights to Big Ten sports. The conference could reportedly command fees of up to $1.1 billion annually on the open market for one of the most sought-after packages in collegiate athletics.

For reference, the Big Ten’s current deal with Fox is a six-year deal worth $2.64 billion signed in 2017. It pays out about $440 million annually.

“If I’m ESPN or Fox, I’m looking over my shoulder because NBC is going to go hard after the Big Ten,” a source reportedly told Front Office Sports.

When reached for comment by Front Office Sports, NBC said “We don’t comment on specific strategies of our company but we’re always interested in high-quality sports with wide appeal.”

NBC views the potential acquisition of Big Ten media rights as the “perfect one-two punch” to add to the network’s existing Notre Dame football package, per FOS.

