Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: NBC to Make Run at Big Ten Media Rights

Media rights for the Big Ten are set to expire in 2023, and one major network is already expected to make a big push to acquire the conference’s television rights from Fox.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, NBC is preparing to make a “major push,” for the media rights to Big Ten sports. The conference could reportedly command fees of up to $1.1 billion annually on the open market for one of the most sought-after packages in collegiate athletics. 

For reference, the Big Ten’s current deal with Fox is a six-year deal worth $2.64 billion signed in 2017. It pays out about $440 million annually.

SI Recommends

“If I’m ESPN or Fox, I’m looking over my shoulder because NBC is going to go hard after the Big Ten,” a source reportedly told Front Office Sports.

When reached for comment by Front Office Sports, NBC said “We don’t comment on specific strategies of our company but we’re always interested in high-quality sports with wide appeal.”

NBC views the potential acquisition of Big Ten media rights as the “perfect one-two punch” to add to the network’s existing Notre Dame football package, per FOS.   

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

christina-francis-100 influential
Play
NBA

Christina Francis Is Giving Her Personal Best to Magic Johnson Enterprises

She started working with the basketball icon in 2004, but it would take years for her to finally accept the role as president of his business—and she has no regrets about waiting.

Jim Harbaugh
College Football

Harbaugh’s Salary, Buyout Info Released After Extension

Jim Harbaugh is committed to Michigan for the next five years.

Kylian Mbappé takes on Real Madrid's defense
Soccer

What Abolishing Away Goals Does—and Doesn’t—Mean for UCL

Despite some knee-jerk outcry, one Real Madrid performance at PSG is not emblematic of a drastic alteration of tactical trends due to a law change.

MMA fighter Brennan Ward
MMA

Brennan Ward's Endless Fight Against Addiction

A life-threatening habit nearly prevented Ward from fulfilling his responsibilities as a father and potential as a mixed martial artist.

Phil Mickelson walks toward the 18th green at the PGA Championship, fist raised, with a throng of fans behind him.
Golf

SI:AM | What to Know About the PGA Tour’s Saudi-Backed Challenger

Confused about the rumored breakaway golf tour? We asked an expert to explain.

op5g-15323
College Basketball

When Coach K Took on Australia and Lithuania—and Kobe and LeBron

He had already won three NCAA titles when he was handed a more global challenge: learn to manage superstar talent, and return the U.S. to world dominance.

Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; A view of the paddock and the starting grid before the start of the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Michael Masi Removed As F1 Race Director Amid Abu Dhabi Probe

Masi will be offered a different position within the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile.

Sean McVay Veronika Khomyn
NFL

McVay’s Fiancé Confirms Coach Will Return to Rams in 2022

Seam McVay's fiancé, Veronika Khomyn, took to Instagram to break the news about McVay’s return for a title defense.