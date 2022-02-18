Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Florida State fullback Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams died in a car accident on Thursday morning. He was 47.

Williams’s death was first reported by Palatka High School (Florida) social media accounts before it was confirmed by the Palatka Daily News. Williams previously served as the head coach at Crescent City for five years before becoming the defensive backs coach at Palatka in 2021.

According to The Osceola, Williams was slated to become the defensive coordinator at Palatka football team ahead of the 2022 season.

Williams was a fan favorite in the Seminoles backfield, especially during his freshman season in 1993 as well as the ’95 and ’96 seasons.

As a freshman, Williams rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries while averaging 6.82 yards per carry. In the 1995 season, he recorded 12 touchdowns despite averaging only 2.8 yards per carry.

Following his FSU career, Williams played briefly for the Bills in the NFL. Thomas won a national championship with Florida State in his freshman year.

