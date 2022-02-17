Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh’s Salary, Buyout Information Released After Michigan Contract Extension

Jim Harbaugh signed a new five-year contract extension with Michigan last week, and we now know how much money he will make in that span.

According to The Detroit News’ Angelique S. Chengelis, Harbaugh will be making $7.05 million in 2022. His salary will also increase annually, reaching $7.628 million in the final year of his contract in ’25.

In his previous contract, Harbaugh gave away his bonus money to members of the Michigan Athletic Department after the university reduced salary for most employees by up to 10%.

Harbaugh’s buyout details were also released with his salary. According to Chengelis, he has a $3 million buyout in Year 1, $2.25 million in Year 2, $1.5 million in Year 3 and $750,000 in Year 4.

Those buyout numbers are notable if Harbaugh wants to leave for the NFL. Harbaugh is coming off an interview for the Vikings’ coach position, which he reportedly would have taken if the team gave him an offer.

Harbaugh has since committed to Michigan for the long haul. He reportedly told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that his interest in the Vikings’ job this offseason was a “one-time thing.”

However, there are rumors that Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL goes beyond the Vikings’ job. For now, though, he is slated to be back in Ann Arbor for the next five years.

