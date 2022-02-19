Former UConn point guard James Bouknight isn’t at the NBA All-Star game, so he decided to spend the day at his alma mater.

Unfortunately, his day ended early.

The Hornets guard was sitting courtside at the UConn-Xavier men’s basketball game on Saturday when the officials kicked him out his seat.

According to Adam Zagoria, Bouknight was talking on his phone while on the court prior to the ejection.

However, Bouknight didn’t leave the stadium. He just moved to the student section.

Bouknight played at UConn for two seasons, from 2019-21. In the span, he played in 43 games for the Huskies, averaging 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In the 2021 NBA draft, the Hornets selected Bouknight with the 11th pick of the draft. So far this season, he is averaging five points per game in 28 games for Charlotte.

As for the game, No. 24 UConn defeated Xavier, 72-61, to improve to 19-7 on the year. Its next game will be at home against No. 10 Villanova Tuesday night.

