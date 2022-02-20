Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Penn Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins Third Ivy League Title in Three Days

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas secured her third Ivy League title on Saturday night, winning the 100-yard freestyle in an Ivy League Championships record 47.63 seconds.

Saturday marked the third straight day in which Thomas took home first place. She won the 200-yard freestyle on Friday and 500-yard freestyle on Thursday.

Thomas, a transgender swimmer competing on Penn’s women’s team, beat out Yale swimmer Iszak Henig to win the 100-yard freestyle. Henig won the women’s 50 freestyle on Wednesday, finishing at 47.82 seconds during the 100-yard freestyle.

SI Recommends

Thomas’s victories at the Ivy League championships comes amid debate regarding transgender participation in collegiate athletics. Earlier this year, 16 Penn swimmers wrote a letter arguing Thomas shouldn’t compete on the women’s team, while a different group of Penn swimmers publicly supported Thomas’ place on the team.

Over 300 current and former collegiate and professional swimmers also signed a letter supporting Thomas, in which they urged the NCAA to allow her to compete. The NCAA ultimately decided not to change any rules midseason, paving the way for Thomas to swim in both the Ivy League and NCAA Championships.

More Lia Thomas Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Play
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Winter Games.

By Andrew Gastelum
Nathan-Chen-3
Extra Mustard

Nathan Chen Lands Backflip at Last Performance in Beijing

Chen finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with a gold and silver medal.

By Madison Williams
Mikaela Shiffrin finishing up her Beijing Olympics competition.
Play
Olympics

Shiffrin Ends Beijing Olympics Without a Medal

She only reached the finish line at two individual events in the Games.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
NBA

Superstar Empowerment Is Wreaking Havoc On the NBA

Star players have earned their power and their autonomy. Still, their choices can have severe consequences for teams and fans.

By Howard Beck
team-usa1
Olympics

Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

By Andrew Gastelum
beijing-2022-closing-ceremony-lead
Play
Olympics

The Troubled Beijing Olympics Come to an End

The most contentious and dispirited Games in years concluded with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday evening in China.

By
Stephanie Apstein,
Alex Prewitt and
Michael Rosenberg
Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass
College Football

Legacy Bowl Provides New Platform for HBCU’s NFL Prospects

The inaugural HBCU all-star game provides a new opportunity for current HBCU athletes and those to follow in the years to come.

By Wilton Jackson
jessie-diggins
Play
Olympics

Diggins: ‘I Had Food Poisoning’ Before Earning Silver in 30-Km

Jessie Diggins made history as the first American woman to win a long-distance cross-country skiing race at the Olympics.

By Andrew Gastelum