Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Penn Swimmers Voice Support for Transgender Teammate Lia Thomas

Members of the Penn women’s swimming and diving team released a statement announcing their support for Lia Thomas amid recent criticism of the transgender swimmer.

Thomas competed for Penn’s men’s swimming team for three years before transitioning and moving to the women’s team. This season, she has set multiple program records and has qualified for next month's NCAA swimming and diving championships in the 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle events.

In the last two months, multiple national outlets have published anonymous accounts attributed to Penn swimmers and parents that denounced Thomas’s participation on the women’s team.

“We want to express our full support for Lia in her transition,” the athletes said, per ESPN. ”We value her as a person, teammate, and friend. The sentiments put forward by an anonymous member of our team are not representative of the feelings, values, and opinions of the entire Penn team, composed of 39 women with diverse backgrounds.

SI Recommends

“... We recognize this is a matter of great controversy and are doing our best to navigate it while still focusing on doing our best in the pool and classroom.”

The NCAA announced a change in its eligibility requirements for transgender athletes in January, deferring to the national governing bodies of specific sports. The previous policy, from 2010, required hormone-replacement therapy across all sports.

Penn Athletics then announced it would work with the NCAA in support of Thomas ahead of the swimming and diving championships in March. But the change means that USA Swimming, which uses a review panel to make individual determinations on eligibility, will make the final decision.

On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced its eligibility policy regarding “elite athletes” but did not mention how it will specifically affect Thomas nor the NCAA championships in particular. 

More From SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Brady smiling Patriots
Play
Extra Mustard

Report of Tom Brady's Reunion With Pats Is False

A rumor suggested that the 44-year-old would sign a one-day deal with New England.

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Soccer

UEFA Withdraws Threat Over 'Champignons League' Pizza

A German pizza manufacturer said it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name for its mushroom pizza.

tom-brady-eli-manning
Play
NFL

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on NFL Retirement

Manning; “I mean, really, no one did it better than you in your time. It was an honor and privilege to watch you compete.”

Jim Harbaugh during Michigan football game.
NFL

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Take Vikings Job If Offered

Harbaugh is set to interview with Minnesota as it continues its coaching search.

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos helmet on the ground before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

Broncos Announce Beginning of Sale Process Ahead of 2022

The Broncos hope to have a new owner before the 2022 season.

Mark Adams calls out instructions from the Texas Tech sideline
College Basketball

Mark Adams’s Career Comes Full Circle at Texas Tech

Finally holding the job he coveted for decades, the 65-year-old will face the man he replaced Tuesday when Chris Beard returns to Lubbock.

Jan 6, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dribbles the ball while defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) and guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover: Wiggins Somehow An All Star & Hawks Catch Fire

Mannix and Beck break down how the new all-star voting process led to Andrew Wiggins being named a starter, and more.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey reacts after dunking vs Iowa
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's College Basketball Conference Betting Futures

With March Madness only a month away, SI Sportsbook is making adjustments in the respective futures' markets among the top conferences.