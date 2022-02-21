Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Won’t Return From Knee Injury During Regular Season

UConn star Paige Bueckers is unlikely to return in any of the team’s final three regular season games, according to coach Geno Auriemma.

Bueckers has been sidelined since hurting her knee on Dec. 3 against Notre Dame. She underwent surgery on Dec. 3 to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear and has not played since.

While Bueckers has returned to practice and is working her way back from her injury, Auriemma made it clear that it’s still a work in progress with her knee.

SI Recommends

“There’s some really good days where she feels like ’I could play tomorrow’ and then there’s days where she’s reminded, ’No you can’t’.” Auriemma said after the Huskies’ win over Georgetown. “So there’s more good days than not but she’s not going to be playing in this coming week, let’s put it that way.”

Bueckers could return for the Big East Tournament, though her status is still in doubt for those contests, per Auriemma. 

UConn’s star won the Naismith Award last season, and she was a unanimous first-team All-American as a freshman. She averaged 20 points per game on 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three

More College Basketball News:

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL + Amazon logos
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Needs to Listen to Amazon About Potential Scheduling Idea

Amazon wants to give NFL fans a game on a day that absolutely needs one.

By Jimmy Traina
Barcelona's Sergiño Dest
Soccer

Xavi Praises 'Spectacularly Good' Dest After Barça Win

The U.S. international was out of favor not that long ago, so the comments carry added significance as he fights for his place in the first team.

By Avi Creditor
Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen speaks during a news conference for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.
NFL

Sources: Rams to Hire Coen as Offensive Coordinator

The former Kentucky offensive coordinator will take over for Kevin O’Connell, who left to become the Vikings head coach.

By Mike McDaniel
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

McCollum Hasn’t Spoken With Williamson Since Pelicans Trade

New Orleans’s newly acquired guard has yet to speak with his injured teammate since the trade deadline.

By Mike McDaniel
mlb baseball logo
MLB

MLB, MLBPA to Resume Lockout Negotiations in Florida

Monday’s negotiating session comes after MLB canceled all spring training games from Feb. 26 through March 4.

By Associated Press
Gio Reyna suffers another injury for Dortmund
Soccer

Gio Reyna’s Season of Frustration

He was supposed to take his game to the next level in 2021–22, but the continued fallout from his injury in the U.S.'s first World Cup qualifier has derailed his campaign.

By Avi Creditor
dCOVandjustlikethat_H
Play
MLB

‘Sex and the City’ and a Baseball Mystery

The iconic show’s reboot sent me down the perfect rabbit hole during the MLB lockout. Here’s what I found.

By Emma Baccellieri
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Former NFL Player Apologizes for Patrick Mahomes Rumor

Rich Ohrnberger tweeted an apology after spreading false information about Kansas City’s star quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel