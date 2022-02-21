UConn star Paige Bueckers is unlikely to return in any of the team’s final three regular season games, according to coach Geno Auriemma.

Bueckers has been sidelined since hurting her knee on Dec. 3 against Notre Dame. She underwent surgery on Dec. 3 to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear and has not played since.

While Bueckers has returned to practice and is working her way back from her injury, Auriemma made it clear that it’s still a work in progress with her knee.

“There’s some really good days where she feels like ’I could play tomorrow’ and then there’s days where she’s reminded, ’No you can’t’.” Auriemma said after the Huskies’ win over Georgetown. “So there’s more good days than not but she’s not going to be playing in this coming week, let’s put it that way.”

Bueckers could return for the Big East Tournament, though her status is still in doubt for those contests, per Auriemma.

UConn’s star won the Naismith Award last season, and she was a unanimous first-team All-American as a freshman. She averaged 20 points per game on 52.4% from the field and 46.4% from three

More College Basketball News: