Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings
Week 14: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Sunrise Christian remains on top, Sierra Canyon falls after being shocked at home.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

RELATED: SI99 Basketball Recruiting Rankings

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

power25 week 14

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (24-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (28-1)

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (21-4)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (19-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (28-1)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (30-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (19-4)

9. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (21-2)

10. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (27-7)

11. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (23-5)

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (21-2)

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (24-3)

14. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (19-4)

15. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (29-0)

16. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (29-1)

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (24-4)

18. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (29-1)

19. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (31-3)

20. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (23-3)

21. Centerville (Centerville, Oh.) (23-0)

22. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) (23-2)

23. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

24. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) (19-3)

25. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (22-2)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

