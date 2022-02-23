Skip to main content
Dereck Lively Finds Himself On Top the SI99 Basketball Rankings
SI All-American Basketball Finalists Unveiled

Duke's Dereck Lively, UCLA's Amari Bailey, Arkansas' Nick Smith highlight list of finalists.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three months into the high school basketball season and we’re officially a step closer to naming the 2022 SI All-American basketball team.

In December, 99 seniors and five underclassmen were unveiled as nominees for the next SI All-American team, now just 57 players remain in contention for the teams, which will be named in April along with the SI All-American Player of the Year.

The final list of candidates is comprised of 46 seniors and 11 underclassmen.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American Player of the Year last season.

RELATED: SI99 Basketball Rankings

Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) center Dereck Livelyc, a Duke signee who sits atop the SI99, Duncanville (Texas) forward Ron Holland, the country’s

"After going through the height of the pandemic last season, players have really been intentional in their approach this season and it’s been impressive to see," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "That certainly hasn’t made our job any easier, but, at the end of the day, these are the 57 players we feel have displayed an elite level of play the most consistently. This is the list we’ll pick from for the honor of joining players like Chet, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and others who can call themselves SI All-Americans.”

Over the last 11 months, hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates.

Players are picked based on multiple factors including production, consistency, future projection and competition level.

See the full list below.

SI99 Hoops 2022

- C Dereck Lively / West Chester, Penn. (Westtown School) – Duke

- SG Amari Bailey / Chatsworth, Calif. (Sierra Canyon) – UCLA

- SG Nick Smith Jr. / Little Rock, Ark. (North Little Rock) – Arkansas

- SG Dariq Whitehead / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Duke

- PG Cason Wallace / Richardson, Texas (Richardson) – Kentucky

- C Kyle Filipowski / Wilbraham, Mass. (Wilbraham and Monson Academy) – Duke

- SG MJ Rice / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Kansas

- F Yohan Traore / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – LSU

- PG Keyonte George / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Baylor

- SF Brandon Miller / Antioch, Tenn. (Cane Ridge) – Alabama

- PG Anthony Black / Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville) – Undecided

- PG Dior Johnson / Castaic, Calif. (Southern California Academy) – Oregon

- PG Arterio Morris / Dallas (Kimball) – Texas

- SF Chris Livingston / Mouth of Wilson, Va. (Oak Hill Academy) – Kentucky

- PG Jaden Bradley / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Alabama

- SF Julian Phillips / Branson, Mo. (Link Prep) – LSU

- SF Mark Mitchell / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Duke

- C Adem Bona / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – UCLA

- SF Dillon Mitchell / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Texas

- SF Jarace Walker / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Houston

- SG JJ Starling / La Porte, Ind. (La Lumiere) – Notre Dame

- F Eric Dailey Jr. / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided

- F Malik Reneau / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Florida

- CG Jalen Hood-Schifino / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Indiana

- SF Gradey Dick / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian) – Kansas

- PG Seth Trimble / Menomonee Falls, Wis. (Menomonee Falls High School) – North Carolina

- SG Collin Chandler / Farmington, Utah (Farmington) – BYU

- SF Jordan Walsh / Brandon, Mo. (Link Prep) – Arkansas

- CG Judah Mintz / Mouth of Wilson, Va. (Oak Hill Academy) – Undecided

- PG Chance Westry / Chandler, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – Auburn

- C Tarris Reed / Branson, Mo. (Link Prep) – Michigan

- SF Kamari Lands / Phoenix (Hillcrest Prep) – Undecided

- SF Cam Whitmore / Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding) – Villanova

- C Kijani Wright / Chatsworth, Calif. (Sierra Canyon) – USC

- C Ernest Udeh / Orlando (Dr. Phillips) – Kansas

- SG Jaden Schutt / Yorkville, Ill. (Yorkville High School) – Duke

- C Kel’el Ware / Little Rock, Ark. (North Little Rock) – Oregon

- PG Jayden Epps / Lincolnton, N.C. (Combine Academy) – Illinois

- PG Richard “Pop Pop” Isaacs / Las Vegas (Coronado) – Texas Tech

- SG Rodney Rice / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Virginia Tech

- F Ty Rodgers / Harvey, Ill. (Thornton Township) – Illinois

- PG Bruce Thornton / Milton, Ga. (Milton High School) – Ohio State

- PG Dylan Andrews / Chandler, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – UCLA

- PG Milos Uzan / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – Oklahoma

- SG Rylan Griffen / Richardson, Texas (Richardson High School) – Alabama

- F Darrion Williams / Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman High School) – Undecided

Underclassmen

- PG DJ Wagner / Camden, N.J. (Camden) – Undecided

- PG Marvel Allen / Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Calvary Christian) – LSU

- SF J.J. Taylor / Simi Valley, Calif. (Donda Academy) – Undecided

- F Ron Holland / Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville) – Undecided

- SF Mackenzie Mgbako / Gladstone, N.J. (Gill-St. Bernard’s) – Undecided

- PG Robert Dillingham / Simi Valley, Calif. (Donda Academy) – N.C. State

- F G.G. Jackson / Columbia, S.C. (Ridge View) – Undecided

- SG Simeon Wilcher / Roselle, N.J. (Roselle Catholic) – North Carolina

- SF Naasir Cunningham / Gladstone, N.J. (Gill-St. Bernard’s) – Undecided

- SG Ian Jackson / Bronx, N.Y. (Cardinal Hayes) – Undecided

- PG Tre Johnson / Dallas (Lake Highlands) – Undecided

