Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh ‘Excited’ About Denard Robinson Joining Wolverines Staff

With the hire of former Michigan standout Denard Robinson now official, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh raved about the addition of the former quarterback to his coaching staff.

“Denard is an energetic guy who always has a smile on his face,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the program. “He will be a positive addition to our program in both the player personnel and player development areas... we are excited to have Denard back home at Michigan helping our team.”

Robinson left his mark on the Wolverines’ program from 2009 to 2012. In 2010, he finished sixth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, set the FBS record for rushing yards as a quarterback and became the only player in FBS history to throw and rush for 1,500 yards in a single season while earning All-American honors.

Robinson also helped lead Michigan to a win against Ohio State in 2011, which was the program's last victory in the rivalry until the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes during the 2021 season. He said being back with the program is a very special to him.

“This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role,” Robinson said. “Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can't wait to get to work.”

Robinson returns to Michigan after previously serving as a college scouring assistant in the Jaguars‘ front office. Prior that experience, he served as the offensive quality control coach for the franchise in 2020.

Robinson spent four seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars before going on to play for the Atlanta Legends in the Alliance of American Football in 2018 as backup running back.

He broke into the coaching ranks in 2019 as an offensive analyst at Jacksonville University, before taking his role with the Jaguars.

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest.

