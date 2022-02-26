It’s the final Saturday of February! With just 15 days to go until Selection Sunday, the 146 Division I men’s games today (and especially the four matchups between ranked teams) have extra meaning as teams look to make their cases to the NCAA’s selection committee.

Sports Illustrated will keep you updated all day with the biggest takeaways from Saturday’s loaded slate and what it all means for March.

Arkansas’s Dominance in Fayetteville Continues

For the third time this month, Arkansas hosted an elite opponent and found a way to win. The Razorbacks put together an elite defensive effort in the first half and made timely shots late to knock off Kentucky, 75–73, completing an SEC trifecta in Fayetteville that also included wins over Auburn and Tennessee.

Hogs guard JD Notae made his case to be considered one of the best perimeter players in the sport, pouring in 30 points and dishing out eight assists in one of the most impressive performances of the season by the lead guard. And while Kentucky’s offense got going in the second half thanks to 30 points from Oscar Tshiebwe, the Arkansas defense once again stepped up and slowed down an offense ranked in the top five nationally per KenPom.

After starting 0–3 in SEC play and losing five of six games in late December and early January, Arkansas has turned its season around and has become one of the best teams in the country. The Hogs are 13–1 since Jan. 8, with four of those wins coming against top-20 KenPom teams. Expect the Razorbacks to be on the No. 4 line in SI’s next bracket update.

Purdue’s Flaws Exposed Again

There’s no question that Purdue’s talent level and offensive firepower give the Boilermakers a chance to beat pretty much anyone in college basketball. But Saturday’s road loss against a Michigan State team in freefall was yet another questionable performance from a team that often leaves you wanting more, particularly on the defensive end.

Purdue’s defense has made a habit of letting opposing ballhandlers put up career games, and the oft-maligned Spartan PG duo of AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker added to that tally today with impressive performances. Hoggard controlled the game and made huge plays in the second half, while Walker hit the game-winning three. The pair combined for 19 points and 10 assists compared to just four turnovers in the game.

On the other end of the floor, star Boilermaker guard Jaden Ivey scored 16 points but turned it over five times, the main culprit in what was Purdue’s worst game taking care of the ball this season. And yet again, Zach Edey was sidelined in critical moments due to foul trouble despite being dominant on the block when on the floor.

Yes, it’s hard to win on the road in the Big Ten. And yes, Michigan State played much better than it has lately. Still, today was yet another reminder of the Boilermakers’ flaws, which will make them hard to trust in March.

Bubble Notes

Dayton had surged into at-large consideration despite an awful start to the season, but a 62–60 loss to La Salle means the Flyers need to win the Atlantic 10 tournament in two weeks to go dancing.

North Carolina and Oklahoma each came out on top in must-win rivalry games for their NCAA tournament hopes, as the Tar Heels handled NC State and the Sooners survived in overtime against Oklahoma State. Both teams are still on the outside looking in as of now, with North Carolina entering the day as SI’s second team out and OU the fifth team out.

With their seventh Big 12 win and 20th victory overall, Iowa State is officially an NCAA tournament lock after a narrow win over Kansas State.

Miami could have locked itself into the field with a win over Virginia Tech, but the Hurricanes fell apart late to lose 71–70. Still, the Canes should still dance without a complete late-season collapse. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech has a path, albeit a narrow one, to an at-large after this Q1 win.

