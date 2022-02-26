Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has already made NCAA history twice during her freshman year at Auburn competing in gymnastics.

On Friday night in a meet against Kentucky, Lee made history by debuting the Nabieva for the first time in NCAA history. The skill is G-rated, which translates to the most difficult of gymnastic skills.

The Nabieva, named after Russian gymnast Tatiana Olegovna Nabieva who introduced the skill, consists of laying vertically over the high bar, swinging around, followed by passing over the bar backwards and then grabbing it again, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Lee received a 9.875 on the uneven bars with this routine.

However, then Lee made her way to the balance beam. This is where she scored the first collegiate perfect 10 score of her young career.

While performing in a collegiate environment might not be the same as an Olympic stage, Lee’s popularity has brought packed houses to Auburn Arena this season.

“It’s so fun for me, because growing up watching college gymnastics ... you always knew what to expect,” Lee said, per USA Today. “When I go out there, I want people to not know what I’m going to do.”

