Iowa Routs Michigan, Clinches Share of Big Ten Regular Season Title

On the final day of the regular season, No. 21 Iowa blasted No. 6 Michigan to claim a share of the 2021–22 Big Ten regular season championship.

In front of a home crowd at Carver Arena on Sunday, star guard Caitlin Clark poured in 38 points to power the Hawkeyes to a jaw-dropping 104–80 victory over the Wolverines. The win gave Iowa (20–7, 14–4 Big Ten) a share of the regular-season conference title with No. 17 Ohio State (22–5, 14–4 Big Ten), who wrapped up its season with a win over Michigan State earlier in the afternoon.

Iowa seemingly couldn’t miss against Michigan on Sunday, shooting 57.8% from the floor and 55.2% from beyond the arc. Clark connected on eight of her 11 three-point attempts and added 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals before receiving a standing ovation from the home crowd when she was subbed out in the closing moments of the game.

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon had a strong performance of her own in the loss, scoring 18 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. She made school history as well, becoming the first Wolverines player ever to rack up 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Both teams will now turn their focus to the Big Ten tournament, set to begin next week in Indianapolis. Iowa will enter as the No. 2 seed, with Michigan right behind at No. 3.

