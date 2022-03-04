Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/.

The father and mother of the alleged assault victim of former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested on Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

Per the Texas A&M on-campus police department, the father of the victim assaulted Demas and the mother of the victim assaulted a female relative of Demas prior to a school-run student conduct hearing surrounding the former Aggies wide receiver.

Demas turned himself in on Wednesday on a charge of assault family violence that reportedly occurred Saturday. He posted $5,000 bail and was released.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Demas’s girlfriend said that Demas pushed her head into the wall. She bit him on the shoulder, and then Demas allegedly threw her off the bed onto the floor, which caused her top front teeth to go through her bottom lip.

Demas “admitted to initiating the verbal altercation” and said that he “took her to the ground” when it got physical, which caused the victim to bite her lip.

Per Demas’s girlfriend, the couple had been in a relationship for a year.

Demas is currently suspended from Texas A&M.

