NCAA Rules Committee Recommends Changes to Targeting, Low Block Calls

The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced that it has proposed rule changes over targeting, low blocks outside of the tackle box, and faking injuries.

Sources told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger earlier this week that the rule changes would be proposed during the committee meeting on Friday.

The rule change regarding targeting would allow conferences to appeal targeting calls that were made in the second half of games to make a determination as to whether or not a player has to sit out the first half of the following game.

With the current rules, there is a “carryover” rule in which a player who commits a targeting penalty in the second half of a game has to sit out the first half the following week. 

The new rule would establish an appeal process that would allow players who commit a second half targeting penalty to play right away the following week if the conference wins the appeal.

The committee also announced a proposed rule that would only allow blocking below the waist by lineman and running backs inside the tackle box. Current rules do not allow low blocks in the open field, but do allow low blocks near the line of scrimmage outside of the tackle box. 

There is also a proposed rule regarding consequences for faking injuries. Currently, an injured player, whether he is faking or not, is required to sit out at least one play. The proposed rule does not affect in-game punishment, but if the rule passes, a school or conference would be able to contact the committee for a video review of the incident. Any penalties for feigning injuries would be left up to the conference.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel meets on April 20th, and if the proposed rules are approved at the meeting, the new rules would take effect this fall.

