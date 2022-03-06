Championship week is around the corner, as the Big East regular season officially wrapped up Saturday. As always, the Big East tournament promises drama and will unfold at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The conference announced its tournament bracket yesterday. No. 9 Providence (24-4, 14-3) is the top seed in the bracket after winning the regular season title. No. 11 Villanova (23-7, 16-4) and No. 18 UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) follow as the second and third seeds, while Creighton (20-10, 12-7) and Marquette (19-11, 11-8) round out the teams with byes.

The first round of games begin Wednesday at MSG, with the four quarterfinals games following the next day. The championship game will be broadcasted Saturday night on FOX.

Check out the full tournament schedule below:

Wednesday, March 9

First Round

4:30 pm - Butler vs. Xavier (FS1)

7 pm - DePaul vs. St. Johns (FS1)

9:30 pm - Georgetown vs. Seton Hall (FS1)

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

12 pm - Butler/Xavier vs. No. 9 Providence (FS1)

2:30 pm - Marquette vs. Creighton (FS1)

7 pm - DePaul/St. Johns vs. No. 11 Villanova (FS1)

9:30 pm - Georgetown/Seton Hall vs. No. 18 UConn (FS1)

Friday March 11

Semifinals

6:30 pm - Thursday afternoon winners (FS1)

9 pm - Thursday evening winners (FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

6:30 pm - Semifinals winners

