Duke Fans in Disbelief After UNC Spoils Coach K’s Home Finale

Duke students camped outside Cameron Indoor Stadium for weeks to claim a good seat for Mike Krzyzewski’s last home as Duke’s men’s basketball coach. Nearly 100 of the program’s alumni flew into Durham to watch the man they know as “Coach K” roam the sidelines at Cameron one last time. Thousands of other Blue Devils fans paid tens of thousands of dollars to do the same, and were surely hoping the No. 4-ranked squad could defeat their unranked rival, North Carolina.

UNC, though, had other plans, spoiling Coach K's sendoff with a 94–81 win. It may not have been the script Duke fans would have written, but it was quite the scene nonetheless. And the television camera operators were more than happy to give the team’s haters what they wanted, providing shot after shot of crying fans.

The tone was decidedly different on Twitter, as most sports figures couldn’t help but revel in the shocking upset. While Krzyzewski is a highly respected figure, Duke’s status as college basketball’s villains were clear in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss.

