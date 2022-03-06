Skip to main content
Loyola Chicago Wins Missouri Valley Tournament, Secures Second Straight March Madness Bid

Sister Jean is going dancing once again. 

Loyola Chicago punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 64–58 victory over Drake in the Missouri Valley championship game on Sunday.

The Ramblers, who were clinging onto a bubble spot in Sports Illustrated’s latest bracketology, outlasted a physical Bulldogs team to come out on top and claim the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the Big Dance. The two schools battled throughout the afternoon and neither side was able to amass more than a 10-point lead at any point during the game.

Loyola Chicago (25–7, 13–5 MVC) was led by Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year Lucas Williamson, who dropped in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Senior forward Aher Uguak chipped in 16 points and another 10 boards for the Ramblers.

SI Recommends

Roman Penn led the way for Drake (24–10, 13–5 MVC) with 18 points and four assists. 

With the win, Loyola will head to its second straight NCAA Tournament in Drew Valentine’s first season as the program’s head coach. Last season, the No. 8 Ramblers, under the guidance of now-Oklahoma coach Porter Moser, shocked No. 1 Illinois in the Round of 32 before falling to No. 12 Oregon State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Loyola will hope to repeat its 2018 run in the Big Dance when the school advanced to the Final Four as an 11-seed. 

