The Bryson Warren Blog: Overtime Elite Playoffs

Bryson Warren was widely regarded as one of the top three point guards in the 2023 class before turning pro and suiting up for Overtime Elite. Now, Warren has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

What’s up everybody, I’m back at it with another blog before I start my first playoffs as a pro, which starts tonight!

This is the first ever Overtime Elite playoffs and it’s three teams competing. First placed team gets a bye and right now we’re in third.

After the first round, the last two teams play a best-of-three series!

Everyone on the team that wins it all will get $10,000, second place gets $5,000 and third place gets $2,000, so we’re all going to be going hard.

I’m exited to get out here and compete!

I know that a lot of NBA scouts are going to be there, so I really want to show how much my game has grown this season.

I’ll tell you this, if we win, my sixth grade team is gonna get any kind of shoes they want!

My Bryson Warren United program is for second through sixth graders and we’ve got a lot of talented kids. I just love giving back and setting an example for the younger guys!

I’ll be matched against Jean Montero and Jazian Gortman and, of course, those are two of the best point guards in our league, so I’m excited about that!

Bryson Warren is one of the youngest players in the Overtime Elite pro league. Overtime Elite

I’m came here to play the best of the best every night and we’ve been going at it all season in practice.

Just to be able to get this constant experience against guys of that caliber is what is taking my game to the next level.

This will be the first time that our teams have played against each other at full strength, so it’s gonna be a good one!

We’re just getting back from training camp in Miami, and we had a great time down there! We did some team bonding stuff like riding in a speed boat and stuff like that, which was fun!

It was just cool to get away with our team and get some work in in a different setting.

Everybody is locked in now because we all want to win the first tournament for the new league.

The NBA guys being here will add something to it, but it’s kinda like when I was playing on the circuit and the college coaches would come. It’s different because it’s the NBA, but you’re still just going out there to show them what you can do and how you can help them win.

Having the same type of experience in the past, I don’t feel any pressure. It’s just basketball at the end of the day.

OK guys, I’ve got to get going, but I appreciate you reading.

Check back soon and I’ll give you another update.

Be safe.

