Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Bryson Warren OTE Highlights
Bryson Warren OTE Highlights

The Bryson Warren Blog: Overtime Elite Playoffs

Warren, 17, will compete in his first playoffs as a pro basketball player with Overtime Elite.

Bryson Warren was widely regarded as one of the top three point guards in the 2023 class before turning pro and suiting up for Overtime Elite. Now, Warren has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

What’s up everybody, I’m back at it with another blog before I start my first playoffs as a pro, which starts tonight!

This is the first ever Overtime Elite playoffs and it’s three teams competing. First placed team gets a bye and right now we’re in third.

RELATED: SI All-American Finalists Unveiled

After the first round, the last two teams play a best-of-three series!

Everyone on the team that wins it all will get $10,000, second place gets $5,000 and third place gets $2,000, so we’re all going to be going hard.

I’m exited to get out here and compete!

I know that a lot of NBA scouts are going to be there, so I really want to show how much my game has grown this season.

I’ll tell you this, if we win, my sixth grade team is gonna get any kind of shoes they want!

My Bryson Warren United program is for second through sixth graders and we’ve got a lot of talented kids. I just love giving back and setting an example for the younger guys!

I’ll be matched against Jean Montero and Jazian Gortman and, of course, those are two of the best point guards in our league, so I’m excited about that!

Bryson Warren is one of the youngest players in the Overtime Elite pro league.

Bryson Warren is one of the youngest players in the Overtime Elite pro league.

I’m came here to play the best of the best every night and we’ve been going at it all season in practice.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Just to be able to get this constant experience against guys of that caliber is what is taking my game to the next level.

This will be the first time that our teams have played against each other at full strength, so it’s gonna be a good one!

We’re just getting back from training camp in Miami, and we had a great time down there! We did some team bonding stuff like riding in a speed boat and stuff like that, which was fun!

It was just cool to get away with our team and get some work in in a different setting.

RELATED: SI99 Basketball Rankings

Everybody is locked in now because we all want to win the first tournament for the new league.

The NBA guys being here will add something to it, but it’s kinda like when I was playing on the circuit and the college coaches would come. It’s different because it’s the NBA, but you’re still just going out there to show them what you can do and how you can help them win.

Having the same type of experience in the past, I don’t feel any pressure. It’s just basketball at the end of the day.

OK guys, I’ve got to get going, but I appreciate you reading.

Check back soon and I’ll give you another update.

Be safe.

Don’t forget to follow Bryson Warren:

Instagram: hesifambryson

Twitter: @hesifambryson

YOU MAY LIKE

PowerWk16
College Basketball

Week 16: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Berkmar debuts after beating No. 21 Pebblebrook in 7A Georgia state semifinals.

By Jason Jordan
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts on the sideline during a game.
College Basketball

Report: Georgia, Tom Crean to Part Ways After Season

The Bulldogs are 6–25 heading into the SEC tournament.

By Zach Koons
Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates while cutting the net after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won the Pac-12 Conference Championship.
Play
College Basketball

Pac-12 Betting Preview: Arizona Aims to Reclaim Throne

Betting analysis for the Pac-12 tournament, featuring top-seeded and No. 2 Arizona looking to win its first conference tournament in four years.

By Matt Ehalt
South Carolina guards Zia Cooke (1) and Destanni Henderson (3) encouraging each other during the SEC women’s basketball championship.
College Basketball

Five Takeaways From the Women’s Conference Tournaments

The SEC’s status as the top conference in the sport was solidified over the weekend, but No. 1 South Carolina displayed a potential Achilles heel in Nashville.

By Ben Pickman
Providence celebrates winning the Big East regular season championship after defeating Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Providence, R.I.
Play
Betting

Big East Tournament Betting Preview: Villanova Leads Field

Providence won the Big East regular-season championship but is the third betting option at SI Sportsbook behind Villanova and UConn.

By Frankie Taddeo
Kansas forward David McCormack holds up a banner celebrating their Big 12 Championship after defeating Texas in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

Big 12 Tournament Betting Preview: Kansas, Baylor Ready to Battle

Defending national champion Baylor is a slight favorite over Kansas at SI Sportsbook to win the Big 12 tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
Iowa's Keegan Murray; Duke's Paolo Banchero, Illinois's Kofi Cockburn
Play
College Basketball

SI’s College Hoops 2021–22 Men’s All-Americans

Which players shined the brightest on the hardwood this season?

By SI Staff
Ja Morant
Play
NBA

Behind Ja Morant’s Sudden Ascent to NBA Superstardom

Few saw the Grizzlies star rising to an MVP level so fast because he didn't want anyone to know: He worked in the dark so he could shine like never before.

By Michael Pina