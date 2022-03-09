After the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard inside Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday night, Delaware having beaten UNC Wilmington for the Colonial Athletic Association championship, Fightin’ Blue Hens guard Jameer Nelson Jr. couldn’t contain his emotions. Nelson Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star guard Jameer Nelson, walked over to the corner of the court with open arms to his mom and dad as the three shared hugs and cries after an emotional win for Delaware’s program.

Nelson Sr. led St. Joseph’s to the NCAA Tournament in 2003 and 2004, and his team grabbed a No. 1 seed and reached the regional final behind his 20 points per game that second season.

Nelson Jr. finished Tuesday’s game with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s victory. In the regular-season matchups between the two teams, the game were decided by a combined nine points.

Nelson Jr., the team's leading scorer this season, is averaging 13.8 points and five rebounds per game. Now in his third year of college hoops, he finally gets to follow in his father’s footsteps.

More College Basketball Coverage: