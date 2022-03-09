Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jameer Nelson Jr. Shares Moment With Father After Delaware Wins CAA Tourney

After the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard inside Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday night, Delaware having beaten UNC Wilmington for the Colonial Athletic Association championship, Fightin’ Blue Hens guard Jameer Nelson Jr. couldn’t contain his emotions. Nelson Jr., the son of former NBA All-Star guard Jameer Nelson, walked over to the corner of the court with open arms to his mom and dad as the three shared hugs and cries after an emotional win for Delaware’s program.

Nelson Sr. led St. Joseph’s to the NCAA Tournament in 2003 and 2004, and his team grabbed a No. 1 seed and reached the regional final behind his 20 points per game that second season.

Nelson Jr. finished Tuesday’s game with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists in Delaware’s victory. In the regular-season matchups between the two teams, the game were decided by a combined nine points. 

SI Recommends

Nelson Jr., the team's leading scorer this season, is averaging 13.8 points and five rebounds per game. Now in his third year of college hoops, he finally gets to follow in his father’s footsteps.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

January 23, 2022, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is seen during warmups before the start of the Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa.
Extra Mustard

Could Tom Brady Change His Mind on Retirement?

The TB12 Method is reportedly still in effect in the Brady household.

By Madeline Coleman
bobby-wagner-seahawks
NFL

Report: Seahawks Release Eight-Time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

It’s an end to a Seahawks era, with Wagner and Russell Wilson both departing the same day nearly 10 years after they were drafted together.

By Wilton Jackson
Police remove a fan from the court after an altercation stopped play during the second half of the Northeast Conference men’s NCAA college basketball championship game between Bryant and Wagner, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Smithfield, R.I.
College Basketball

Wagner Player Ejected After Brawl Involving Fans at NEC Title Game

A fight involving players and fans broke out at the Northeast Conference tournament championship game between Wagner and Bryant on Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 8, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Wright State Raiders celebrate after winning the Horizon League championship game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
College Basketball

Who Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Tournament?

Although some teams found out they will keep dancing after winning their conference title, others saw their March Madness dreams come true due to a key rule.

By Madeline Coleman
Boston College's Jaeden Zackery celebrates after scoring three points during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in New York.
College Basketball

How the ACC Men's Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Tuesday

Will Boston College, Clemson and Louisville be able to extend their seasons and start a potential Cinderella run?

By Madeline Coleman
Josh Gordon
NFL

Report: Josh Gordon Re-Signs With Chiefs for 2022 Season

Gordon played five games with Kansas City in the 2021 season.

By Wilton Jackson
May 30, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pace car driver Danica Patrick is announced before the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Extra Mustard

Kenny Wallace Reacts to Danica Patrick’s Broadcasting Breakout

Kenny Wallace was a big fan of Patrick’s analysis over the weekend.

By Dan Lyons
mina-kimes-espn-los-angeles-rams-game-media.jpg
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Mina Kimes Assesses Which Team Won Russell Wilson Trade

Kimes: “Yeah, unless Wilson ... drops off ... this is a huge L for Seattle.”

By Wilton Jackson