Kansas coach Bill Self was not pleased with the treatment Bob Huggins received early in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament win on Thursday.

The legendary West Virginia coach was assessed a double-technical after arguing a call and ejected with 9:59 to play in the first half of KU’s eventual 87–63 victory.

Huggins, a coach long known for his fiery competitive spirit, offered a brief explanation for his actions after the game.

“I’m going to stand up for my guys,” he said, per reporter Anjelica Trinone of Gold and Blue Nation. “I’ve never not stood up for them. It is what it is.”

Self, a longtime friend of the WVU coach, also commented on the situation during his post-game press conference.

“I think we all were, obviously, disappointed, not saying good or bad but you hate that Bob wasn’t on the bench,” Self said. “I know it’s disappointing for them but nobody wants that. So, we caught a big break there but it’s not a break that we wanted.”

At the time of Huggins’s exit, the Mountaineers faced an uphill battle after falling to a quick 19–4 deficit. That lead would only increase as Kansas outscored WVU 22–15 to finish the half and eventually ran away with the game.

In need of miracle Big 12 Tournament run to keep their March Madness hopes alive, Huggins and the Mountaineers are firmly on the outside looking in as Selection Sunday (Mar. 13) approaches.

More College Basketball Coverage: