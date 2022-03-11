Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bob Huggins, Bill Self React To WVU Coach’s Early Ejection in Kansas’ Big 12 Tournament Win

Kansas coach Bill Self was not pleased with the treatment Bob Huggins received early in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament win on Thursday.

The legendary West Virginia coach was assessed a double-technical after arguing a call and ejected with 9:59 to play in the first half of KU’s eventual 87–63 victory. 

Huggins, a coach long known for his fiery competitive spirit, offered a brief explanation for his actions after the game.

“I’m going to stand up for my guys,” he said, per reporter Anjelica Trinone of Gold and Blue Nation. “I’ve never not stood up for them. It is what it is.” 

Self, a longtime friend of the WVU coach, also commented on the situation during his post-game press conference.

SI Recommends

“I think we all were, obviously, disappointed, not saying good or bad but you hate that Bob wasn’t on the bench,” Self said. “I know it’s disappointing for them but nobody wants that. So, we caught a big break there but it’s not a break that we wanted.”

At the time of Huggins’s exit, the Mountaineers faced an uphill battle after falling to a quick 19–4 deficit. That lead would only increase as Kansas outscored WVU 22–15 to finish the half and eventually ran away with the game. 

In need of miracle Big 12 Tournament run to keep their March Madness hopes alive, Huggins and the Mountaineers are firmly on the outside looking in as Selection Sunday (Mar. 13) approaches. 

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Simmons takes the floor before 76ers-Nets.
Play
NBA

76ers Fans Heckle Ben Simmons Ahead of Matchup With Nets

Philly fans gave the new Brooklyn guard a warm welcome in his return.

By Wilton Jackson
bernie sanders
MLB

Bernie Sanders Weighs in on MLB’s New CBA Agreement

The Vermont senator decried baseball owners in a statement released following the agreement of MLB's new collective bargaining agreement.

By Nick Selbe
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce
NFL

Jason Kelce Announces Return for 2022 Season by Drinking From Keg

The Eagles center made a video to announce his decision on his future, which included him pouring beer that was apparently sent to him by Nick Sirianni.

By Madison Williams
Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish (21) leaves the court holding his right shoulder during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Knicks’ Reddish Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

He appeared in 15 games after being acquired by New York in January.

By Jelani Scott
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean
Play
College Basketball

Report: Georgia to Part Ways With Coach Tom Crean

The Bulldogs went 6–26 this season, setting the record for the most losses by an SEC team in conference history.

By Madison Williams
Miami Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) drives to the basket for the game winning layup against Boston College Eagles forward Quinten Post (12).
Play
College Basketball

Miami Beats Boston College with Buzzer Beater in OT

Jordan Miller of the Hurricanes made a basket with under a second of the game to lead his team to victory.

By Madison Williams
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game.
College Football

Ohio State’s Harry Miller Retires, Opens Up About Mental Health

The redshirt junior was limited to two games in 2021 because of injury.

By Jelani Scott
mlb play ball
MLB

The MLB Rule Changes Agreed Upon in the New CBA

The league’s owners and players finally reached an agreement to begin the 2022 season, with several key changes on the way.

By Nick Selbe