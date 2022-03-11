Skip to main content
Indiana Stuns Illinois, Punches Ticket to NCAA Tournament After Big Ten Tournament Upset

Indiana has likely punched its ticket to the Big Dance following its stunning 65–63 upset of top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten tournament on Friday.

The ninth-seeded Hoosiers have not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2016.

The back-and-forth quarterfinal matchup came down to a free throw contest in the final 2:45 of regulation with the Hoosiers up 62–59.

Illinois forward and National Player of the Year candidate Kofi Cockburn hit four free throws in a two-minute span to give his team a 63–62 lead. That advantage would be short-lived after Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a pair of FTs after drawing a foul on Cockburn with 26 seconds left. 

A costly turnover from Illinois guard Trent Frazier and a missed scoring opportunity by guard Andre Curbelo in the final 11 seconds sealed the team’s fate as Jackson-Davis would get the chance to seal the game at the line with one second on the clock.

SI’s Kevin Sweeney listed Indiana as a bubble team to watch entering Friday, and now has the Hoosiers locked in as a No. 11 seed, and one of the last four teams with a bye in the field. The Hoosiers will continue their shocking tournament run on Saturday when it squares off against the winner of No. 4 Rutgers and No. 5 Iowa.

