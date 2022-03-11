Indiana has likely punched its ticket to the Big Dance following its stunning 65–63 upset of top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten tournament on Friday.

The ninth-seeded Hoosiers have not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2016.

The back-and-forth quarterfinal matchup came down to a free throw contest in the final 2:45 of regulation with the Hoosiers up 62–59.

Illinois forward and National Player of the Year candidate Kofi Cockburn hit four free throws in a two-minute span to give his team a 63–62 lead. That advantage would be short-lived after Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a pair of FTs after drawing a foul on Cockburn with 26 seconds left.

A costly turnover from Illinois guard Trent Frazier and a missed scoring opportunity by guard Andre Curbelo in the final 11 seconds sealed the team’s fate as Jackson-Davis would get the chance to seal the game at the line with one second on the clock.

SI’s Kevin Sweeney listed Indiana as a bubble team to watch entering Friday, and now has the Hoosiers locked in as a No. 11 seed, and one of the last four teams with a bye in the field. The Hoosiers will continue their shocking tournament run on Saturday when it squares off against the winner of No. 4 Rutgers and No. 5 Iowa.

