Big Ten Tournament Betting Preview
2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Thursday’s Games

There were four Big Ten games on Thursday in Indianapolis. Indiana erased a 17-point deficit in the second half to defeat Michigan, 74–69. It was the Keegan Murray show for the Hawkeyes as Iowa dismantled Northwestern, 112–76. 

Tom Izzo’s Spartans almost surrendered their 20-point lead but managed to survive, defeating Maryland, 76–72. Meanwhile, Penn State upset Ohio State, 71–68, behind a combined 34 points from Nittany Lions’ Sam Sessoms and Jalen Pickett

Here is the updated Big Ten schedule after Thursday’s games (all times Eastern).

Friday, March 11

Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. - No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 9 Indiana (Big Ten Network)

2:00 p.m. - No 4. Rutgers vs. No. 5 Iowa (Big Ten Network)

6:30 p.m. - No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 7 Michigan State (Big Ten Network)

9:00 p.m. - No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Penn State (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinals

1 p.m. - Friday afternoon winners (CBS)

3:30 p.m. - Friday evening winners (CBS)

Sunday, March 13

Championship

3:30 p.m. - Semifinal winners (CBS)

