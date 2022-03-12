Skip to main content
College Basketball

Sources: Missouri Parting Ways with Men’s Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin

Missouri is moving on from men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde.

Martin just completed his fifth season with the program, one that saw the Tigers go 12–21 and 5–13 in the SEC. Missouri was knocked out of the conference tournament’s second round on Thursday after losing to LSU.

Martin finishes his career at Missouri with a 78–77 record overall, and a 35–53 record in SEC play. While he turned around a program that went 8–24 the year before his arrival and led it to a 20–13 the next season, Missouri never had NCAA tournament success under his watch. The Tigers made two NCAA tournament appearances, in 2017 and 2021. They lost in the first round both times.

Sources told SI that some potential replacements for Martin include North Texas head coach Grant McCasland, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang and Drake head coach Darian DeVries.

