2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Friday’s Games

While top seeds in other tournaments went down on Friday, that wasn’t the case in the Pac-12. No. 1 Arizona and No. 2 UCLA both handled their business to advance to the championship Friday night.

The Wildcats used a 47-point first half to take down No. 4 Colorado, 82–72, doing so without star point guard Kerr Kriisa. It was Arizona’s revenge after the Buffaloes upset them in Colorado just a few weeks ago.

On the other side of the bracket. The Bruins won the battle of Los Angeles, defeating No. 3 USC, 69–59. It was their second win over the Trojans in a week and brings them back to the championship game for the first time since 2014.

Arizona and UCLA played twice in the regular season, splitting the series as each team won their home game. The Wildcats are trying to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, while the Bruins could prove worthy of a No. 3 seed with a win.

Here is the updated Pac-12 tournament schedule after Friday’s games:

Saturday March 12

9:00 p.m. ET - No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 1 Arizona (Fox)

