The SEC tournament featured a huge upset on Friday, as No. 8 Texas A&M took down No. 1 Auburn. The Aggies had a 37–21 lead at half, and survived a late Tigers surge to win their second straight tournament game.

Otherwise, the higher seeds moved on in Tampa. No. 2 Tennessee took care of No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 3 Kentucky held of No. 11 Vanderbilt in a close one, 77–71, and No. 4 Arkansas topped No. 5 LSU 79–67.

Next up is the semifinals, as the Aggies look to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament while the other three try to rise in their projected seeds. Kentucky, specifically, has a chance to earn a No. 1 seed thanks to Auburn’s loss.

Here is the updated SEC Tournament schedule after Friday’s games:

Saturday March 12

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Arkansas (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee (ESPN)

Sunday March 13

1:00 p.m. ET — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

