With the selection show now over, the stage is set for the NCCA men’s basketball tourney with conferences across the country being represented by their teams. Here’s how many teams from each conference qualified for the tourney.

The Big Ten will have the most teams in the tournament at nine. The Big East, Big 12 and SEC are all represented by six squads each. And five teams from the ACC are in—the fewest since league expanded to 15 teams back in 2014.

The West Coast Conference and the Pac-12 have three teams each. Finally, the American and Atlantic 10 conferences each have two teams that will be competing in March Madness. The rest of the conferences all have just one team representing them.

Let the Big Dance begin.

