College Basketball
2022 March Madness Bracket Recap
NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Releases Official Rankings for Men’s 2022 Bracket

The bracket is in and the field of 68 is set. March Madness is officially here.

Gonzaga (West), Arizona (South), Kansas (Midwest) and Baylor (East) all earned No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday. However, the rankings didn’t stop there. 

The NCAA selection committee released a complete tournament seed list following the reveal of the men’s bracket Sunday evening. Each team in the field was given a ranking between No. 1 and No. 68 to signify how they stacked up against one another. 

Gonzaga claimed the No. 1 overall seed after a dominant regular season and a win in the West Coast Conference tournament. Arizona came in at No. 2 and Kansas at No. 3 after also coming out on top in their respective postseason tournaments. Defending NCAA champion Baylor rounded out the top four overall, slotting in at No. 4.

Here’s the complete seed list per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello:

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Arizona
  3. Kansas
  4. Baylor
  5. Auburn
  6. Kentucky
  7. Villanova
  8. Duke
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Tennessee
  11. Purdue
  12. Texas Tech
  13. UCLA
  14. Illinois
  15. Providence
  16. Arkansas
  17. UConn
  18. Houston
  19. Saint Mary’s
  20. Iowa
  21. Alabama
  22. LSU
  23. Texas
  24. Colorado State
  25. Southern California
  26. Murray State 
  27. Michigan State
  28. Ohio State
  29. Boise State
  30. North Carolina
  31. San Diego State
  32. Seton Hall
  33. Creighton
  34. TCU
  35. Marquette
  36. Memphis
  37. San Francisco
  38. Miami (FL)
  39. Loyola Chicago
  40. Davidson
  41. Iowa State
  42. Michigan
  43. Wyoming
  44. Rutgers
  45. Indiana
  46. Virginia Tech
  47. Notre Dame
  48. UAB
  49. Richmond
  50. New Mexico State
  51. Chattanooga
  52. South Dakota State
  53. Vermont
  54. Akron
  55. Longwood
  56. Yale
  57. Colgate
  58. Montana State
  59. Delaware
  60. Saint Peter’s 
  61. Jacksonville State
  62. Cal State Fullerton
  63. Georgia State
  64. Norfolk State
  65. Wright State 
  66. Bryant
  67. Texas Southern
  68. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The 2022 NCAA tournament will begin later this week. First Four matchups will take place Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 in Dayton, Ohio.

