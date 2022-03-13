The bracket is in and the field of 68 is set. March Madness is officially here.

Gonzaga (West), Arizona (South), Kansas (Midwest) and Baylor (East) all earned No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday. However, the rankings didn’t stop there.

The NCAA selection committee released a complete tournament seed list following the reveal of the men’s bracket Sunday evening. Each team in the field was given a ranking between No. 1 and No. 68 to signify how they stacked up against one another.

Gonzaga claimed the No. 1 overall seed after a dominant regular season and a win in the West Coast Conference tournament. Arizona came in at No. 2 and Kansas at No. 3 after also coming out on top in their respective postseason tournaments. Defending NCAA champion Baylor rounded out the top four overall, slotting in at No. 4.

Here’s the complete seed list per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello:

Gonzaga Arizona Kansas Baylor Auburn Kentucky Villanova Duke Wisconsin Tennessee Purdue Texas Tech UCLA Illinois Providence Arkansas UConn Houston Saint Mary’s Iowa Alabama LSU Texas Colorado State Southern California Murray State Michigan State Ohio State Boise State North Carolina San Diego State Seton Hall Creighton TCU Marquette Memphis San Francisco Miami (FL) Loyola Chicago Davidson Iowa State Michigan Wyoming Rutgers Indiana Virginia Tech Notre Dame UAB Richmond New Mexico State Chattanooga South Dakota State Vermont Akron Longwood Yale Colgate Montana State Delaware Saint Peter’s Jacksonville State Cal State Fullerton Georgia State Norfolk State Wright State Bryant Texas Southern Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The 2022 NCAA tournament will begin later this week. First Four matchups will take place Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 in Dayton, Ohio.

