Entire 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament Field Revealed

March Madness is officially here and fans now have two complete brackets to fill out after a super Selection Sunday.

The entire women’s NCAA tournament field of 68 has been revealed by the selection committee, with South Carolina (Greensboro), NC State (Bridgeport), Stanford (Spokane) and Louisville (Wichita) claiming the bracket’s No. 1 seeds.

The Gamecocks earned the No. 1 overall seed after a sensational 29–2 campaign. However, Dawn Staley’s team was stunned in the SEC championship game by Kentucky. The Wildcats claimed a No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport region.

Louisville was also upended in the ACC championship game last week by Miami. The Hurricanes outscored the Cardinals 23–8 in the fourth quarter to claim the conference’s automatic bid.

The other two No. 1 seeds, NC State and Stanford, took care of business in their respective conference title games, building momentum for the difficult road ahead in the Big Dance.

For the first time ever, the women’s tournament will contain 68 teams. The First Four will begin on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17 with matchups of Longwood vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Missouri State vs. Florida State, Dayton vs. DePaul and Howard vs. Incarnate Word.

Here are the region breakdowns for the entire field of 68, via NCAA March Madness:

