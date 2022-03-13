Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

March Madness Printable Bracket: Women’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

It was a long road to get here, but the best time of the year has finally arrived: March Madness is officially back.

After hosting the entire event in and around San Antonio last year, and 2020’s tragically canceled tournament, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament returns to normalcy in 2022. Teams will play the subregional and regional final rounds in arenas around the country—with fans in attendance this time—setting the stage for the type of electric environment March Madness is known for.

The action will officially tip off with the First Four games, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Those contests will tee up the full slate of first-round games on Friday and Saturday. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 25 and 26, with the Elite Eight on March 27 and 28.

This year’s Final Four will be held in Minneapolis, with the semifinals on April 1 and the national championship game on April 3.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Download your printable bracket by clicking here.

Printable women’s NCAA tournament bracket

More March Madness Coverage:

NCAA Women's Tournament
Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 8, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Wright State Raiders celebrate after winning the Horizon League championship game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Who Has Received an Automatic Bid to the Men’s NCAA Tournament?

Although some teams found out they will keep dancing after winning their conference title, others saw their March Madness dreams come true due to a key rule.

By SI News Desk
Mar 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Voices Support For Kyrie Who Still Can’t Play in NYC

James took to Twitter to criticize the rule preventing his former teammate from playing in home games.

By Jelani Scott
Colin Kaepernick avoiding a tackle against the Seahawks.
Extra Mustard

Kaepernick, Lockett Coordinate a Workout Together

The quarterback wanted to workout with some professional route runners and got a pretty good volunteer.

By Joseph Salvador
Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) enters Barclays Center during the second quarter of a game against the New York Knicks.
NBA

Watch: Kyrie Irving Watches Courtside As Nets Beat Knicks in Barclays

Irving, who remains unvaccinated, has not played in Brooklyn this season.

By Jelani Scott
Gonzaga basketball players celebrate after winning a conference tournament.
College Basketball

Here Are The Likely March Madness No. 1 Seeds Before Selection Sunday

Which teams will lead the way in the Big Dance?

By Zach Koons
richmond
College Basketball

March Madness Printable Bracket: Men’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

It's never too early to get your bracket ready—print and fill out yours here.

By Nick Selbe
Tom Brady and Mike Evans speak during a game.
NFL

Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Ball Sold For Six Figures

The football was auctioned off for more than the quarterback’s first touchdown pass.

By Daniel Chavkin
Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard celebrates after made three-pointer in Sunday’s Atlantic-10 title game against Davidson.
College Basketball

Richmond Wins A-10 Title, Steals NCAA Tourney Bid

The Spiders are going dancing, and have made life on the bubble a lot more uncomfortable for several teams heading into Sunday evening.

By Mike McDaniel