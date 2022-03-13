March Madness Printable Bracket: Women’s 2022 NCAA Tournament

It was a long road to get here, but the best time of the year has finally arrived: March Madness is officially back.

After hosting the entire event in and around San Antonio last year, and 2020’s tragically canceled tournament, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament returns to normalcy in 2022. Teams will play the subregional and regional final rounds in arenas around the country—with fans in attendance this time—setting the stage for the type of electric environment March Madness is known for.

The action will officially tip off with the First Four games, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Those contests will tee up the full slate of first-round games on Friday and Saturday. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 25 and 26, with the Elite Eight on March 27 and 28.

This year’s Final Four will be held in Minneapolis, with the semifinals on April 1 and the national championship game on April 3.

Download your printable bracket by clicking here.

