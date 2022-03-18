Skip to main content
College Football

Report: JT Daniels Will Decide Between Three Schools After Spring

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will reportedly decide between three schools—Oregon State, Missouri and West Virginia—as to where he will play college football later this year, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel

Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in January, will be immediately eligible after graduating from Georgia at the end of the spring. Missouri and West Virginia were considered to be top suitors for Daniels.

However, Daniels went on a visit to Oregon State on March 10 and the Beavers are now in Daniels’s top three choices. If Daniels chose Oregon State, it would not come as a surprise. He played in the Pac-12 for two seasons to start his college football career at USC. In 2018, his freshman year with the Trojans, he threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

After tearing his ACL in the first game of the 2019 season, Daniels missed the remainder of the year and transferred to UGA. Daniels started three games for Georgia before Stetson Bennett was given the nod as the Bulldogs signal caller for the stretch run of the 2021 season.

During the Bulldogs’ run to the national title, Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. 

