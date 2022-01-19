Report: Georgia QB JT Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

After two seasons of receiving sporadic playing time, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

The decision comes after Daniels met with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart earlier this week. The junior started three games for the Bulldogs this season but eventually lost the job to Stetson Bennett. Bennett announced later on Wednesday that he would be returning to the team for the 2022 season.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit who won the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award as a high school junior, played in nine games for Georgia over the past two seasons. He threw for 1,953 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions, and led the Bulldogs to a 24-21 over Cincinnati in the 2021 Peach Bowl.

Daniels began his career at USC, starting as a true freshman in 2018 and throwing for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tore his ACL in the first game of the season as a sophomore in 2019, then transferred to Georgia the following offseason.

