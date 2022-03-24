Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Deion Sanders Calls Out the NFL Teams He Says Didn’t Attend His School’s Pro Day

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was not happy about the turnout from NFL scouts at his school’s pro day earlier this week, where players from one of the program’s best teams in history worked out for professional scouts.

“24 teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety and I appreciate you. But there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box,” Sanders said on Twitter. “Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody, man, you could have shown up just a little bit, but I guarantee you that you’re gonna go to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. I guarantee you’re gonna show up there and I understand you say they have more talent, I understand. But guess what? We’re comin’.” 

Jackson State finished the 2021 season with an 11–2 record and a loss in the Celebration Bowl, by far the best year in program history. Sanders followed up the historic season by signing multiple top recruits in the 2022 class, including five-star defensive back Travis Hunter and four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman, which is nearly unheard of for an FCS school.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Deion’s message to NFL scouts is clear: Jackson State is coming. It’s hard to dispute given the success on the field and caliber of prospects he’s bringing into the program.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Jackson State Tigers
Jackson State Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Dontaie Allen shoots a three pointer
College Basketball

Dontaie Allen Announces Plan to Transfer From Kentucky

The sophomore only averaged 6.5 minutes per game this past season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kyrie Irving celebrating with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NYC Mayor Announces Unvaccinated Players Can Play at Home

He said this was about “putting New York City-based performers on a level-playing field.”

By Joseph Salvador
Odell-Beckham-Rams
Play
NFL

Former NFL GM Suggests Chiefs Sign OBJ After Hill Trade

Could Kansas City land a new star receiver after trading Tyreek Hill?

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill before competing at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Names Dolphins Player He’s Most Excited to Meet

Miami’s new star couldn’t help but poke some fun at his new teammate’s name.

By Joseph Salvador
Mike Gundy speaks in front a crowd.
College Football

Mike Gundy ‘Hearing’ Big 12 Could Go to 14 Teams in Future

The Oklahoma State football coach believes the conference will be getting bigger soon.

By Daniel Chavkin
the-office
Play
Extra Mustard

Celebrating Anniversary of ‘The Office’ Debut by Remembering Its Top Sports Moments

With ‘The Office’ turning 17 years old, here are iconic sports moments from the show.

By Jimmy Traina
gavel, court
MLB

Jonah Keri Sentenced to 21 Months for Domestic Assault

The baseball journalist will be in prison after being convicted of domestic assault against his ex-wife.

By Mike McDaniel
kaitlyn-saunders-introducing
Play
More Sports

11-Year-Old Kaitlyn Saunders Lifts Spirits With Her Figure Skating Performances

Get to know the “The Skate Kid,” the young Black girl who inspired many around the country with her touching tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

By Senita Brooks