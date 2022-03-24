Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was not happy about the turnout from NFL scouts at his school’s pro day earlier this week, where players from one of the program’s best teams in history worked out for professional scouts.

“24 teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety and I appreciate you. But there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box,” Sanders said on Twitter. “Therefore, the Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody, man, you could have shown up just a little bit, but I guarantee you that you’re gonna go to Mississippi State and Ole Miss. I guarantee you’re gonna show up there and I understand you say they have more talent, I understand. But guess what? We’re comin’.”

Jackson State finished the 2021 season with an 11–2 record and a loss in the Celebration Bowl, by far the best year in program history. Sanders followed up the historic season by signing multiple top recruits in the 2022 class, including five-star defensive back Travis Hunter and four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman, which is nearly unheard of for an FCS school.

Deion’s message to NFL scouts is clear: Jackson State is coming. It’s hard to dispute given the success on the field and caliber of prospects he’s bringing into the program.

