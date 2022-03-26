Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight

Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway Gives Incredible Interview After Upset of Purdue

After No. 15 Saint Peter’s shocked No. 3 Purdue 67–64, head coach Shaheen Holloway wants the world to give his team the respect they deserve.

In his post-game interview with CBS’s Jamie Erdahl, Holloway explained his initial reaction to beating the Boilermakers, all while being mobbed by his team in their initial celebration.

“What they gonna say now? Anybody got something to say?” he said. “We can’t do this, we can’t do that, cinderella, underdogs. Listen, I got guys that just play basketball. I got a bunch of guys that just play basketball and have fun, that’s all we do.”

Saint Peter’s has not shied away from coming after anyone that doubts them. This week, the Peacocks’ twitter criticized ESPN analyst Jay Bilas for ranking them last of all the teams remaining in the tournament.

And Holloway has instantly become a rising star as the leader of this miraculous run. Kevin Willard already advocated for Holloway to be his replacement at Seton Hall, Holloway’s alma mater.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Speaking with the media this week, Holloway already told everyone that his team was not scared of the moment.

“I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?” he said, going on to explain that this team sets the tone physically.

Holloway will look to continue this dream run on Sunday vs. the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 UNC.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Chicago Bulls at Smoothie King Center. The New Orleans Pelicans won 126 - 109. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Zion Williamson and the Bigger Picture

Pelicans analyst Antonio Daniels shares his thoughts on whether New Orleans’s injured star could return this season.

By Howard Beck
saint-peters
Play
Extra Mustard

College Basketball World Reacts to Saint Peter’s Upset of Purdue

The Peacocks’ victory was a cause for celebration on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin
Saint Peter's bench celebrates a basket.
Play
College Basketball

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Upsets No. 3 Purdue, Advances to Elite Eight

The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in a historic upset.

By Mike McDaniel
Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Cubs Are Better Than You Think

By Matt Martell
James Wiseman dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Warriors Rule James Wiseman Out for the Rest of the Season

The center is still recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
The Utah Jazz stadium before the start of a game.
NBA

Jazz Release Statement After Utah Bans Trans Athletes in Girls Sports

Utah came out against the legislation that would ban transgender participation in girls youth sports.

By Daniel Chavkin
Florida guard Keyontae Johnson
College Basketball

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Formally Accused of Sexual Battery

The former Gators star, who collapsed during a game in 2020, is being investigated for a first-degree felony by Gainesville Police.

By Mike McDaniel
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano