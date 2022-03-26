After No. 15 Saint Peter’s shocked No. 3 Purdue 67–64, head coach Shaheen Holloway wants the world to give his team the respect they deserve.

In his post-game interview with CBS’s Jamie Erdahl, Holloway explained his initial reaction to beating the Boilermakers, all while being mobbed by his team in their initial celebration.

“What they gonna say now? Anybody got something to say?” he said. “We can’t do this, we can’t do that, cinderella, underdogs. Listen, I got guys that just play basketball. I got a bunch of guys that just play basketball and have fun, that’s all we do.”

Saint Peter’s has not shied away from coming after anyone that doubts them. This week, the Peacocks’ twitter criticized ESPN analyst Jay Bilas for ranking them last of all the teams remaining in the tournament.

And Holloway has instantly become a rising star as the leader of this miraculous run. Kevin Willard already advocated for Holloway to be his replacement at Seton Hall, Holloway’s alma mater.

Speaking with the media this week, Holloway already told everyone that his team was not scared of the moment.

“I’ve got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?” he said, going on to explain that this team sets the tone physically.

Holloway will look to continue this dream run on Sunday vs. the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 UNC.

