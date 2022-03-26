Saint Peter’s has made history, becoming the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight in the men’s NCAA tournament. The Peacocks’ latest victory came at the hands of No. 3 Purdue, in a 67–64 thriller in Philadelphia.

They have now beaten the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in their region, and the improbable run is catching the entire sports world by storm, as more and more people join the Peacocks’ bandwagon. A small school in Jersey City, New Jersey now has the entire country on their side during March Madness.

So, as the clock hit zero on Friday, Twitter celebrated the historic victory the only way they know how. Here are some of the best reactions:

More CBB Coverage: