Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight

College Basketball World Reacts to Saint Peter’s Latest Historic Upset

Saint Peter’s has made history, becoming the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight in the men’s NCAA tournament. The Peacocks’ latest victory came at the hands of No. 3 Purdue, in a 67–64 thriller in Philadelphia.

They have now beaten the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in their region, and the improbable run is catching the entire sports world by storm, as more and more people join the Peacocks’ bandwagon. A small school in Jersey City, New Jersey now has the entire country on their side during March Madness.

So, as the clock hit zero on Friday, Twitter celebrated the historic victory the only way they know how. Here are some of the best reactions:

More CBB Coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Saint Peter's bench celebrates a basket.
Play
College Basketball

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Upsets No. 3 Purdue, Advances to Elite Eight

The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight in a historic upset.

By Mike McDaniel
Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Cubs Are Better Than You Think

By Matt Martell
James Wiseman dribbles a basketball.
NBA

Warriors Rule James Wiseman Out for the Rest of the Season

The center is still recovering from a torn meniscus he suffered last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
The Utah Jazz stadium before the start of a game.
NBA

Jazz Release Statement After Utah Bans Trans Athletes in Girls Sports

Utah came out against the legislation that would ban transgender participation in girls youth sports.

By Daniel Chavkin
Florida guard Keyontae Johnson
College Basketball

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Formally Accused of Sexual Battery

The former Gators star, who collapsed during a game in 2020, is being investigated for a first-degree felony by Gainesville Police.

By Mike McDaniel
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
E.J. Liddell celebrates a basket for Ohio State.
College Basketball

Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell Announces Decision to Enter NBA Draft

The forward played three seasons in Columbus and averaged over 19 points this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watch: Watson’s Entire Introductory Press Conference With Browns

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

By Jelani Scott