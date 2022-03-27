Skip to main content
Arkansas Decides Not to Foul Duke in Final Minute, Despite Just a Three-Possession Deficit

Arkansas’s March Madness journey ended against Duke on Saturday. Their 78–69 loss immediately became a subject of debate due to the team’s defensive strategy in the game’s final 50 seconds.

Down nine points following a Trey Wade layup, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman elected not to foul the Blue Devils in a three-possession game, allowing the clock to run out.

The decision drew a wave of criticism on social media because Duke was in the bonus and would’ve been shooting one-and-ones, potentially opening the door for a potential comeback in the event of a miss.

Instead, the game ended with a pair of missed field goal attempts as Duke and coach Mike Krzyzewski punched their ticket to New Orleans. On the night, the Blue Devils shot 16-of-18 from the free throw line while Arkansas went a perfect 11-of-11.

