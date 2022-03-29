Skip to main content
NCAAB
College Basketball

Iowa’s Keegan Murray Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Iowa basketball sophomore Keegan Murray announced Tuesday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

“I’m excited to announce I will be entering my name into the 2022 NBA draft,” Murray said. “Iowa will always be my home and I’m forever grateful to be part of Hawkeye Nation!”

The forward is originally from Cedar Rapids, IA., so he mentioned how it was always his dream to play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He thanked head coach Fran McCaffery, and the team’s assistant coaches in his message, as well as his Hawkeyes teammates, the DME Academy and his family.

Murray finished his sophomore season as a consensus first-team All-American. He averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 32 minutes per game. On top of that, he earned Most Outstanding Player in the Big Ten tournament championship, which the Hawkeyes won. He scored a record 103 points in four games during the conference tournament.

In late February, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo ranked Murray as the No. 6 player among 2022 NBA draft prospects. 

The Hawkeyes’ season was cut short earlier than expected after they lost 67–63 to No. 12 Richmond in the first round of the NCAA tournament

