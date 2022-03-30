Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL during the national championship game in January, which, at the time, posed questions about how ready the receiver would be for the NFL draft in April.

Williams spoke with NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer at Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday to discuss his recovery journey. The receiver is not participating in the pro day.

“Right now, I’m about 10 weeks out of surgery, the timescale I was getting was about five to seven months, and I'm ahead of schedule, so with me being 10 weeks, we’re just getting a lot of movement, a lot of good workouts in,” Williams said. “I’m in the pool and everything, a slight jog, really getting to do high-knees, butt kicks and things like that, just getting back in the motions. Everything is going good so far, with me being this far out and this far down the process, and it’s not that far it’s just the beginning, so I think I would say everything’s going good so far.”

Williams is continuing to take progress at his own pace. Just last week, a video was posted of him doing high-knees, like he mentioned.

His goal right now is to be ready for training camp, which typically take place in the summer. This would put him about five to six months into his recovery process, which was originally expected with his injury. However, he wants to make sure he is 100% ready to go before taking the field.

“Oh yeah, for sure, [training camp is] what I’m shooting for, but what overrules that is just me making sure I’m 100 percent before I do anything,” Williams said. “So that would be my timeframe, but I’m just going to make sure everything is 100 before I come back and everything, just so I can be right for sure.”

Williams also wasn’t able to participate in the combine, meaning he hasn’t shown NFL teams his talents since the college football season ended. The junior finished with 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central