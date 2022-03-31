Purdue’s Jaden Ivey Announces He is Declaring for 2022 NBA Draft

Jaden Ivey is officially headed to the NBA.

The Purdue star point guard announced his intention to enter the NBA draft on Twitter Thursday afternoon. He used the statement to thank everyone who helped him get to this moment, including his family and teammates.

“To my support system, my family—Thank you for loving me and supporting me through all the challenges and adversities that I have endured throughout my basketball career,” he wrote. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, wisdom and love.

“To my teammates, thank you for making the past two years unforgettable. Everyday we went to war, competed and gave it all out on the court. I’m very thankful to have been a part of something special.”

Ivey specifically mentioned one name, Purdue coach Matt Painter, for giving him the opportunity to be a key part of the Boilermakers basketball team.

“To Coach Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program,” he wrote. “You have not only helped me become a better player, but a better person off the court. I am forever grateful to know a person like you.”

Ivey was a top 100 recruit in the country according to 247Sports when he committed to Purdue beginning in 2020. In his first year with Purdue, Ivey started 12 of 23 games for the Boilermakers, averaging 18.4 points per game.

However, Ivey exploded even more during his sophomore season, playing in 36 games and averaging 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, which earned him a second-team All-American award.

While Ivey had a strong year, Purdue as a team couldn’t turn that into a major step forward on the court. Purdue finished the year a game behind the Big Ten regular season title, and lost to Iowa in the Big Ten title game. The Boilermakers also lost to Saint Peter’s in the Sweet Sixteen after beating Yale and Texas during the first weekend as a No. 3 seed.

As he prepares for the 2022 NBA draft, Ivey has a chance to go in the top five and be an immediate contributor at the next level.

