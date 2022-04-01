Skip to main content
College Basketball
Report: Shareef O'Neal to Enter Transfer Portal
Report: Shareef O'Neal to Enter Transfer Portal

LSU Has No Remaining Scholarship Players on Basketball Team for Next Season

Since LSU coach Will Wade’s firing on March 12, the team has lost all of its scholarship players from this past season.

Mwani Wilkinson entered the transfer portal on Friday, making him the last player from the 2021—22 team to leave the program. Eleven total players entered the transfer portal in the last couple weeks, along with two players declaring for the NBA draft. On top of this, four players who were committed for the 2022 and ’23 seasons have uncommitted from LSU.

With 13 total previous players gone, this means no remaining scholarship players are on the team for next year.

Wade was fired due to the basketball program having seven Level I violations (five were directly associated with Wade). He additionally obstructed the investigation by concealing evidence. He acted with unethical conduct, and the cheating was purposeful and planned. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger offered more details on the case at the time.

The LSU football team were also under investigation, receiving multiple violations as well. 

The current basketball coach for the Tigers is Matt McMahon, who will now have to build his 2022—23 team from scratch. 

LSU went 22—12 this last season. They made it into the NCAA tournament as a sixth seed, but lost to No. 11 Iowa State in the first round.

So far, three transfers have signed onto the team for next year. Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill left Murray State while Kendal Coleman left Northwestern State to join the Tigers.

