Saint Peter’s has become quite the household name in college basketball after their historic Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament this year.

Following their loss on Sunday to UNC, coach Shaheen Holloway left Saint Peter’s to take over the leading role at his alma mater, Seton Hall.

While Holloway’s official replacement has yet to be announced, Adam Zagoria reported on Thursday that the Peacocks are targeting Rutgers assistant Brandin Knight for the role.

Knight played for Pittsburgh from 1999—2003. In his junior season, he was named to the Wooden All-American team and was a second-team Sporting News All-American and third-team AP All-American. He was also the co-player of the year in the Big East. As a senior, he was an honorable mention AP All-American.

Knight’s jersey was later retired by Pittsburgh. He also acted as an assistant coach for his alma mater from 2008–16 before joining the Scarlet Knights in 2016.

Rutgers went 18–14 this season. They lost to Notre Dame in their First Four game in the NCAA tournament.

The coach is originally from New Jersey, and currently coaches in Piscataway at Rutgers. Knight would only be traveling about 40 minutes to Saint Peter’s if he is officially given the new gig.

