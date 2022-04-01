Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Report: Saint Peter’s Looking at Rutgers Assistant Brandin Knight for Coaching Opening

Saint Peter’s has become quite the household name in college basketball after their historic Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament this year.

Following their loss on Sunday to UNC, coach Shaheen Holloway left Saint Peter’s to take over the leading role at his alma mater, Seton Hall.

While Holloway’s official replacement has yet to be announced, Adam Zagoria reported on Thursday that the Peacocks are targeting Rutgers assistant Brandin Knight for the role.

Knight played for Pittsburgh from 1999—2003. In his junior season, he was named to the Wooden All-American team and was a second-team Sporting News All-American and third-team AP All-American. He was also the co-player of the year in the Big East. As a senior, he was an honorable mention AP All-American.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Knight’s jersey was later retired by Pittsburgh. He also acted as an assistant coach for his alma mater from 2008–16 before joining the Scarlet Knights in 2016.

Rutgers went 18–14 this season. They lost to Notre Dame in their First Four game in the NCAA tournament. 

The coach is originally from New Jersey, and currently coaches in Piscataway at Rutgers. Knight would only be traveling about 40 minutes to Saint Peter’s if he is officially given the new gig.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Seahawks star DK Metcalf runs with the ball.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kevin Garnett Was Shocked by DK Metcalf’s Absurd Diet

Metcalf: “I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee and eat like three or four bags of candy.”

By Wilton Jackson
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7)
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Wants Thunder, Warriors to Retire His Jersey

The 12-time All-Star began his career in Oklahoma City and won two titles with Golden State.

By Madison Williams
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4)
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston, Kim Mulkey Win AP Women's Player, COY Awards

The Gamecocks forward and the Tigers coach are adding more hardware to their collections.

By Wilton Jackson
NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans.
College

The NCAA Is Running Out of Time to Implement Major Change

As society (and Congress) continues to push for change, college sports’ governing body’s leaders know the window to solve their problems is closing fast.

By Pat Forde
Manu Ginobili
NBA

Report: Ginóbili, Cash Headline 2022 Basketball HOF Inductees

The class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four in New Orleans on April 2.

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on NFL’s New Postseason OT Rules

The change came two months after the Chiefs’s thrilling overtime win over the Bills last postseason.

By Jelani Scott
armando bacot
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Talks Motivation for Tar Heels Ahead of Final Four

Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup with Duke, Bacot revealed what’s been fueling his team’s surprise run to New Orleans.

By Nick Selbe
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16)
Extra Mustard

Dodgers’ Will Smith Booed at Spring Training Game

The Los Angeles catcher has the same name as the actor who hit Chris Rock at the Oscars last Sunday.

By Madison Williams