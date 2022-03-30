Skip to main content
Seton Hall Hires Saint Peter’s Coach Shaheen Holloway

Seton Hall announced Wednesday it has hired Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway to lead its program.

Holloway‘s deal is for six years, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. 

Holloway, who is seen as a rising star in the coaching profession, put his ability on full display as he guided Saint Peter’s to a Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament.

The Peacocks made history as the first No. 15 seed to make it to the Elite Eight. The program’s magical March run ended on Sunday night in a loss to No. 8 seed North Carolina.

The 45-year-old Holloway was long seen as the favorite to replace Kevin Willard at Seton Hall after Willard left the Pirates to become the new coach at Maryland last week. 

Holloway played point guard at Seton Hall from 1996-00, and was an assistant under Willard from 2010-18 prior to becoming the head coach at Saint Peter’s.

Holloway wraps up a four-year stint at Saint Peter’s in which the Peacocks went 64–53, including their 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) title and run to the Elite Eight.

At Seton Hall, Holloway inherits a talented program left behind by Willard which has reached five of the last six NCAA tournaments. He’ll be tasked with trying to take the Pirates program to the next level, as Willard established the standard of making NCAA tournaments, but struggled to capitalize within the tournament itself. 

While Willard took the Pirates to five NCAA tournaments, the program only advanced past the Round of 64 once and never made it to the Sweet 16. 

Holloway will look to break that trend as looks to leave his imprint at his alma mater.

