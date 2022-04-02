Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Former Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope Transfers to Tennessee State

Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope walked away from Ohio State at the beginning of the 2021 football season, in the middle of a game at that. Now, he’s set to continue his college career at the FCS level, with Tennessee State.

Pope tried to exit the Buckeyes’ game vs. Akron on Sept. 25, 2021, before the team brought him back to the sidelines. From there, he began taking off his gloves and jersey, while shouting things at coaches on the sideline. He was released by the program shortly after the incident.

His wild exit prompted him to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. This will be his fifth collegiate season after spending his first four at Ohio State.

Pope has officially made his decision for his next team, as he announced via his Facebook page on Friday. 

“For those who hated, guess what… new chapter ahead of me,” Pope wrote.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He attached a video showing that he would be transferring to Tennessee State. Coincidentally, that program is led by an Ohio State legend, Eddie George. Pope’s Twitter announcement with the same video included a shout out to George.

George played for the Buckeyes from 1992–95. He was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans). His No. 27 jersey is retired at Ohio State.

Through Pope’s four years at Ohio State, he finished with 19 total tackles and two interceptions.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now. 

Breaking
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee State Tigers
Tennessee State Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Roman Reigns speaks with the WrestleMania sign in the background
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for Night 2 of ‘WrestleMania 38’

WWE is billing Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as “the biggest WrestleMania match in history” and that doesn’t even seem like much of an exaggeration.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Colin Kaepernick with the 49ers.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick ‘Looking Forward’ to Michigan Spring Game

The former NFL quarterback was named an honorary captain for the Wolverine’s game on Saturday.

By Madison Williams
Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on.
NFL

Falcons Owner Comments on QB Situation After Matt Ryan Trade

Arthur Blank was sad to see the former MVP go, but recognized the need to build for the future.

By Zach Koons
Dick Vitale talks in the direction of a camera before a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Won’t Be Present for Final Four

He is following the advice of his doctors after lymphoma and vocal cord surgery over the last year.

By Madison Williams
Close-up of Ben Simmons looking on.
NBA

Report: Simmons Files Grievance Against 76ers, Seeks $20 Mill

The Nets point guard is hoping to recoup the salary that was withheld from him in Philadelphia.

By Zach Koons
Daniil Medvedev of Russia leaves Miami Open
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Undergoes Procedure, Will Miss 1-2 Months

The World No. 2 tennis star will most likely miss most if not all of clay season.

By Madison Williams
Oscar Tshiebwe flexes after scoring vs. Kansas
College Basketball

Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Named AP Player of the Year

The Wildcats forward put up monster numbers this season.

By Associated Press
LeBron James holds his hands up in disbelief after a foul call.
NBA

LeBron After Lakers’ Friday Loss: ‘When It Rains It Pours’

Los Angeles is now a game out of the play-in tournament with just five games remaining.

By Zach Koons