Linebacker K’Vaughan Pope walked away from Ohio State at the beginning of the 2021 football season, in the middle of a game at that. Now, he’s set to continue his college career at the FCS level, with Tennessee State.

Pope tried to exit the Buckeyes’ game vs. Akron on Sept. 25, 2021, before the team brought him back to the sidelines. From there, he began taking off his gloves and jersey, while shouting things at coaches on the sideline. He was released by the program shortly after the incident.

His wild exit prompted him to enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. This will be his fifth collegiate season after spending his first four at Ohio State.

Pope has officially made his decision for his next team, as he announced via his Facebook page on Friday.

“For those who hated, guess what… new chapter ahead of me,” Pope wrote.

He attached a video showing that he would be transferring to Tennessee State. Coincidentally, that program is led by an Ohio State legend, Eddie George. Pope’s Twitter announcement with the same video included a shout out to George.

George played for the Buckeyes from 1992–95. He was drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans). His No. 27 jersey is retired at Ohio State.

Through Pope’s four years at Ohio State, he finished with 19 total tackles and two interceptions.

