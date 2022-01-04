Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

K'Vaughan Pope, Dismissed Ohio State Linebacker, Criticizes Program on Twitter

Author:

On Saturday, as Ohio State put together an impressive comeback to win the Rose Bowl against Utah, former Buckeye cornerback Marcus Williamson aired his grievances with the program, calling out former coach Urban Meyer in a few instances. On Monday, Williamson was joined by one of his former teammates: K'Vaughan Pope.

During Ohio State's win over Akron in September, Pope stormed off the field, appearing to quit on the program in the middle of a game, after throwing gear into the stands before leaving for the locker room. Following the game he tweeted, and subsequently deleted, “f--- ohio state. He was dismissed from the program shortly after.

Pope is now in the transfer portal.

Pope, who is yet to land with another program, has retweeted a few of Williamson's messages. Monday he added his own issues with the Buckeyes program.

“I'M WINNING,” Pope added after making his issues with Ohio State known.

SI Recommends

While a number of notable former Buckeyes took to the defense of Ohio State and Meyer in response to Williamson, he and Pope aren't completely on an island. Offensive lineman Dawand Jones, a junior who played in the Rose Bowl and is now considering his NFL draft options, appeared to support Williamson.

After the September incident, Pope apologized to his teammates and coaches for the blowup.

“Last night I let my emotions get the best of me,” he said on Twitter. “For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

Based on Monday's activity, his issues with his former program don't look fully resolved.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Ohio State Buckeyes, head over to Buckeyes Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Wilson (left) and Pete Carroll (right) at a Seahawks game.
NFL

Carroll Dismisses Rumors That Wilson Wants Out of Seattle

Carroll said the conversations he's had with Seattle's QB “are not in line with the rumors.“

aaron-rodgers-packers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Expected to Play in Week 18

Green Bay's stars will likely log at least a few snaps in the regular season finale.

rece-davis-kirk-herbstreit
Play
Extra Mustard

Rece Davis Says He Was ‘Angered,’ ‘Irritated’ By Everyone Bashing Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN's Rece Davis defends Kirk Herbstreit over comments about today's football player

Ken Rosenthal reporting for Fox Sports (left) and Rob Manfred on the field before a game (right)
Extra Mustard

Ken Rosenthal Situation Highlights Problem With League-Owned Media

And it couldn’t have come at a worse time for MLB.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) react after a play during overtime against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA

Rockets Need a Culture Reset

Houston should move on from disgruntled players Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood.

Ohio State quarterback J.P. Andrade during the spring game.
College Football

Ohio State QB J.P. Andrade Enters Transfer Portal

He's the fourth Buckeyes quarterback to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel
Soccer

Tuchel: Lukaku Apologizes, Ready to Clean Up 'Mess' at Chelsea

Lukaku said in an interview he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with his manager's style of play.

dCOVbrown_HZ2
NFL

There Was Never Any Redemption Story in Antonio Brown

Nothing Bruce Arians, Tom Brady or anyone in the Bucs organization says can mask what the arrangement between this team and this player ultimately was.